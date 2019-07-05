Anna University releases TANCET result 2019: Check cut-off, how to download marks online

TANCET result 2019: The Anna University, Chennai has released the result for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2019 at its official website, annauniv.edu. The exam for entrance to several postgraduate courses including MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, M.Plan, M.Arch. The exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2019 across several shifts.

Those who clear the exam will have to apply for the individual colleges on their own. Each college has its own cut-off. TANCET is recognised by the government of Telangana and hence almost all the state-based institutes accept the score.

TANCET result 2019: How to check marks?

Step 1: Visit the official website, annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2019 in the left panel

Step 3: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 4: Log0in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

TANCET is a 100 marks exam in which negative marking is also applicable. The Anna University conducts the exam on behalf of Tamil Nadu government.

About TANCET

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.