Anna University re-exam result declared: Websites to check score

Anna University has released results for students who had appeared in the re-exam. The students who had appeared in the re-exam can check the result through the website-coe1.annauniv.edu. The re-exams were conducted in April and May 2021.

The university has announced the results for the BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA programmes offered in the affiliated colleges. Students are advised to visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to check the Anna University re-exam 2021 results.

Anna University re-exam result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- coe1.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘April / May 2021 re-examination results published’

Step 3: In the new window opened, enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on the login

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a printout for further reference.

Students who had exhausted the maximum period of the study had to pay a special fee of Rs 5,000 along with the normal examination fee for each paper.