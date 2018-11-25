Anna University postpones exams in cyclone-hit districts, dates to be announced soon

Anna University exams 2018: Anna University has postponed the semester examinations in all the colleges of three cyclone affected districts- Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai. The examinations is scheduled to be conducted from Saturday. The university will announce the dates of the examinations soon, as per the official release.

Earlier, the university has cancelled all the examinations scheduled to be conducted from November 15 to 22. The November 16 exams will be conducted on December 13, and November 17 examinations on December 14, 2018.

On November 14, Pondicherry University has also cancelled the exams at all the centres at including, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 15,000 crore aid

The Tamil Nadu government Thursday sought about Rs 15,000 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in Cyclone Gaja-hit districts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here with a plea for central assistance for various sectors in the affected districts, said the death toll from Cyclone Gaja stood at 63, as reported by PTI.