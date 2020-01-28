Anna University November/ December exam results 2019: Release date and time

Anna University November/ December exam results 2019 will be released before January 31 Anna University November/ December exam results 2019 will be released before January 31

Anna University November/ December exam results 2019: Anna University will release the results of November/ December examinations soon. The undergraduate and postgraduate degree exam results will be announced before January 31, as per reports. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites of the Anna University — aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and coe2.annauniv.edu.

AUCOE official mobile app is available on Google Play. Last year, the results were released on January 14. However, this time, the exams were postponed and therefore the Anna University result schedule also changed.

The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Anna University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the \Anna University portals mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Anna University ‘UG/PG November/ December exam results link’ flashing towards the right side.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code to log in

Step 5: Your semester result will appear on the screen

Step 6: If needed, take a print out for further reference.

Anna University examination is conducted twice in a year in semester mode. The odd semester exams are conducted in November and December and the even semester exams are held in April/ May. The University semester exams are controlled by the Controller of Examination (COE). The results of revaluation exams are released in June.

