Anna University November/ December exam 2019 arrear hall tickets: How to download

Anna University hall tickets 2019: Anna University has released the arrear admit cards for the undergraduate and postgraduate examination. The varsity will conduct the exam in November and December 2019. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website — coe1.annauniv.edu or acoe.annauniv.edu.

To download the Anna University hall tickets, the candidates have to first visit the official website mentioned above. They have to keep their roll card handy. Follow the steps written below to download Anna University hall tickets.

Anna University hall tickets 2019, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for Anna University (coe1.annauniv.edu or acoe.annauniv.edu)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link flashing under the update links

Click here to download Arrear Hall Ticket for Nov / Dec 2019 pre R-2015 and R-2017 (UG Part Time).

Click here to Pay UG (Part-Time) Regular / U.G (R2012,R2013,R2017) & PG all regulations (Full-time / Part-Time) Arrear Exam Fees Nov / Dec 2019.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password and click on the login

Step 4: Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The UG/ PG exam time table of colleges affiliated to the Anna University is available on the official websites. Most exams will begin from the first week of November.