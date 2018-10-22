Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets likely to release by October-end, download at coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets: The candidates can download the admit card through the official website coe1.annauniv.edu Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets: The candidates can download the admit card through the official website coe1.annauniv.edu

Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets: Anna University is expected to release the admit card for the undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD examination to be conducted in November and December 2018 by October 31. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu.

To download the Anna University admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link. They will then have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre.

Anna University hall tickets 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for Anna University (coe1.annauniv.edu)

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your user ID and password

Step 3: Click on the login

Step 4: Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The university recently announced the revaluation results of undergraduate examinations that were held in the month of April and May. The result of the main exam was released in July, after which students applied for revaluation.

