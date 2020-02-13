The candidates need to login using their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image) The candidates need to login using their registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. (Representational Image)

Anna University, Chennai released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 today. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official university website – tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance exam will be conducted on February 29 and March 1. All those who clear the TANCET 2020 will be eligible to seek admission in the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes in the state. A total of 33,416 aspirants have applied for TANCET2020 including 17,699 candidates registered for the MBA programme, 5232 have applied for MCA, 10485 registered for ME/MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

How to download TANCET 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website menioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The candidates need to carefully check whether the TANCET 2020 admit card carries all details correctly. In case of error, they need to get in touch with the officials.

MCA

February 29, 2020 (10 am to 12 pm)

MBA

February 29, 2020 (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm)

ME / MTech / MArch / MPlan

March 1, 2020 (10 am to 12 pm)

TANCET is held every year for admission in master’s level courses in Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges as well as several self-financed colleges in Chennai. The TANCET result as per the official schedule will be released on March 20 and mark sheets will be available from March 23.

