Anna University final year re-exam result released, here’s how to check

Anna University final year re-exam result 2020: The Anna University has released results for students who had appeared in the final year re-exam. The students who had appeared in the re-exam can check the result through the website- aucoe.annauniv.edu.
The exams were held from November 17 to 21 for those students who had faced technical issues due to internet connectivity and the disruption of electricity during the final exams held earlier.
Anna University final year re-exam result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘April / May 2020 re-examination results published’
Step 3: In the new window opened, enter registration number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on login
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa following complaints of financial irregularities, and malpractices in semester examinations and re-evaluation. Surappa triggered a row when he introduced Bhagavad Gita as an optional paper in one of the technical streams.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.