Anna University final year re-exam result released, here’s how to check

Anna university final year re-exam result available at aucoe.annauniv.edu. File

Anna University final year re-exam result 2020: The Anna University has released results for students who had appeared in the final year re-exam. The students who had appeared in the re-exam can check the result through the website- aucoe.annauniv.edu.

The exams were held from November 17 to 21 for those students who had faced technical issues due to internet connectivity and the disruption of electricity during the final exams held earlier.

Anna University final year re-exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘April / May 2020 re-examination results published’

Step 3: In the new window opened, enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa following complaints of financial irregularities, and malpractices in semester examinations and re-evaluation. Surappa triggered a row when he introduced Bhagavad Gita as an optional paper in one of the technical streams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd