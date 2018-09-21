Ankiv Basoya marksheet row: DU calls meeting

ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya won the president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya) ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya won the president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya)

Delhi University’s (DU’s) Department of Buddhist Studies has called a meeting of the admission committee on Monday to discuss complaints that DU’s new students’ union president, ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya, submitted a fake degree to get admission. Head of department, KTS Sarao, said, “I have received a couple of complaints and alleged marksheets of Basoya. I have called a meeting of the admission committee at 11 am on Monday to verify the certificates.”

The complaints were submitted by the NSUI and the AISA Wednesday. Basoya (23), a student of MA Buddhist Studies, claimed to have completed his graduation from Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu. B Senthil Kumar, controller of examination of Thiruvalluvar University, also confirmed the “ingenuity” of the certificate. Meanwhile, the ABVP said the university should verify Basoya’s degree and put facts in public.

The ABVP said the university should verify Basoya’s degree. “For the last two days, many rumors have been spread… regarding Ankiv’s degree. ABVP will provide its full cooperation to DU… If Ankiv is found guilty, then he must face legal actions… If he comes out clean, then all those spreading this propaganda must face action for mentally harassing and defaming the current DUSU president,” said ABVP’s national media convenor Monika Chaudhary.

The NSUI Tuesday circulated a purported fake marksheet, along with a letter from the TN university confirming that it is not genuine.

