Andhra University UG, PG result 2019 declared at andhrauniversity.edu.in: Steps to check marks

Andhra University UG, PG result 2019: The Andhra University has declared the result for undergraduate and postgraduate exams at its official website, andrauniversity.edu.in. Students can check their result by using their roll number or admit card at the official website.

The result for MTech and BEd has been released today while the result for the LLB was declared last night. The result for MS, MA history, MA ancient history and others were declared earlier this week.

Andhra University UG, PG result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, andhrauniversity.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘exam’ tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘result’ tab

Step 4: Click on the course you applied for, of the list of courses that appear

Step 5: Log-in using the roll number

Step 6: Result will appear, download, take a print out

Meanwhile, the result for the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at AU was declared earlier. The certificate verification process will begin from June 2 and conclude on June 7, 2019. The second seat allotment list will be declared on June 11, as per the official notification.