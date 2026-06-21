Andhra Pradesh to provide free Canva access to government school students, teachers

Recent large classroom trials found lower particles but did not always show clear reductions in viral exposure or illness. (file photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government has inked a deal with Canva to provide free access to the visual communication and design platform for all public school students in the state.

The deal was struck on June 18 between the Education Department, Samagra Siksha and Canva, which will also benefit teachers and Education Department officials.

“Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to facilitate statewide access to Canva for Education for all government school students, teachers and education department officials,” an official release said on Saturday.

Through this partnership, students will gain access to world-class tools that enable them to create presentations, projects, infographics, videos, graphics and other visual learning content.