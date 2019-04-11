Toggle Menu
Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/ PG counselling schedule for colleges released, check here

The counselling will be held from April 23 to 25 at the council office at Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for sanction of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the private colleges. The counselling will be held from April 23 to 25 at the council office at Guntur district.

“Existing Private Un-aided Degree Colleges who submitted proposals for sanction of UG and PG courses for 2019-20 are hereby informed that counselling for rectification of deficiencies in proposals will be held from 23.04.2019 to 25.04.2019 at Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, I & II Floors, NRI Block (C-Block), Sree Mahendra Enclave, Opp. SBI, Adjacent to NH-16, Tadepalli, Guntur District-522501, as per the schedule given hereunder,” read the official notification.

Andhra Pradesh APSCHE UG/ PG counselling 2019: Check schedule

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of 1st and, 2nd year examinations on April 12. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in.

The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

