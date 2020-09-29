Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from November 2

Schools across India have been shut due to coronavirus (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from November 2. The state will distribute Jagananna Vidya Deevena kits to children on October 5 to enable them to get their uniforms stitched by the time schools reopen. Each kit will consist of cloth for three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, and a school bag, the chief ministers’ office informed.

The government had decided to reopen schools from October 5, earlier, however, the dates were postponed considering the COVID pandemic situation across the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during the Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on completing Nadu-Nedu scheme’s first phase of works at the earliest possible. Under the scheme, English as a medium of instruction will be introduced to students from classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools. In the first phase, 15,715 schools were identified, where 10 facilities will be provided in the schools. So far, of the total 15,715 schools, the works are in progress in 15,562 schools, while in 153 schools the works are yet to be started.

The officials informed that slab work has to be done in 701 toilets. The officials have been instructed to complete all the works as early as possible and JC’s were told to monitor the works on a daily basis.

Besides the distribution of Jagananna Vidhya Kanuka on October 5, the Chief Minister said that the distribution of RoFR pattas to the tribals in 35 scheduled zones would take place on October 2, commemorating Gandhi Jayanti.

In regard to Anganwadi centres, as 27,564 centres are being operated in rental spaces, the officials were told to shift them into permanent buildings. So far land identification was done in 14,738 places and for 12,826 centres, suitable lands are yet to be identified.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Kannababu, Adimulapu Suresh, other officials were among those at the Spandana programme.

