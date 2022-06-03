Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022: List of websites to check score

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2022: The Directorate of Government examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC results tomorrow, i.e June 4, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. This year, the board exams were successfully held in an offline pen and paper mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state.

The candidates can check the SSC or class 10 scores from the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website students can check their results from manabadi.co.in and via SMS.

To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format — Type APSSC<space>registered number and send it to 56300. BSEAP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent as the exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 and students were assessed based on alternate evaluation criteria.