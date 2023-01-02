Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th exams 2023 to begin from April

AP SSC Exams 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh recently released the schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exam, April 2023. Students can check the schedule at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The SSC exams will begin on April 3 and conclude on April 18. The exams will begin from 9:30 am and most papers will finish at 12:45 pm barring two— first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory which will conclude at 11:15 am and 11:30 am respectively.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams 2023: How to download schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website— bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given for SSC exam schedule

Step 3: View the schedule and download it for future reference

The time table is for academic, OSSC and vocational course candidates. All academic course, subjects, papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates

There would be no exams on April 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14 and 16. Last year, the exams began from the April 8 and concluded on May 2.