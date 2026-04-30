Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Class Results 2026: Official vs unofficial websites to download marks memo

AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will today release the results for the SSC class 10 examinations at 11 am. Apart from the official websites, students will be able to check results at the LEAP application, DigiLocker and the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. In the rush to check results, AP SSC students might reach a website that is a sham and fraudulent.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

For the convenience of students, here is a list of official AP SSC websites which the BSEAP students should use to check the results. The list also contains the name of the AP SSC website, which should be avoided for the results.