Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Class Results 2026: Official vs unofficial websites to download marks memo

AP SSC 10th Class Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will today release the results for the SSC class 10 examinations at 11 am. Apart from the official websites, students will be able to check results at the LEAP application, DigiLocker and the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. In the rush to check results, AP SSC students might reach a website that is a sham and fraudulent.
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For the convenience of students, here is a list of official AP SSC websites which the BSEAP students should use to check the results. The list also contains the name of the AP SSC website, which should be avoided for the results.
Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites at results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC results will be available at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for the direct link.
–bse.ap.gov.in
–results.bse.ap.gov.in
–digilocker.gov.in
–ap10thresults.ednewz.in
In order to check and download the AP SSC online marks, candidates are required to fill in their unique board roll number or roll code, and other fields as prompted on the website.
Once the results of the Andhra Pradesh board exam are announced, students will get the option to request a recount or re-verification of their answer book by submitting the online application form. Students who could not pass the exam will have to apply for the supplementary examinations.
The BSEAP supplementary exam will help the candidate to improve their results without losing an academic year. This is a second opportunity given to students who have failed in one or more subjects in the SSC board exam. Students can apply for the exam by filling out the form once it is available.
Last year, in the AP class 10 examination, the board achieved a pass percentage of 81.14 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.09 per cent, while for boys it was 78.31 per cent. The best performing district was Parvathipuram Manyam with 93.90 per cent. It was followed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district at 91.43 per cent in the second position, and Vishakhapatnam in the third position with 89.14 per cent. The lowest pass percentage was recorded by the Alluri Sitaramaraju district with 47.64 per cent.