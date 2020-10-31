Andhra Pradesh schools reopen from Monday, academic year extended up to April 30

AP to reopen schools amid precautions (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational)

As Andhra Pradesh government is ready to reopen schools from November 2, it has also extended the academic year 2020-21 up to April 30. Although the schools start functioning from November 2 for classes 9 and 10, the students will be attending on alternate day and classes will be held till noon. The officials made it clear that each classroom is limited to only 16 students, following social distance protocols.

As the schools reopen in a phased manner, the officials are making changes right from day-to-day schedules to mid-day meals in order to adhere to safety protocols in wake of the COVID-19 situation. Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu said, “Wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance are mandatory which should be followed by every student as well as teachers. Every day, the students will be undergoing orientation on COVID precautions and the classes start from 9:15 am and will go on up to 1:45 pm, followed by midday meals. In the afternoon hours, the students will be taking online classes for those students, who didn’t turn up for schools. The academic year 2020-21 is extended up to April 30, totaling 180 working days.” said V China Veerabhadrudu.

The officials have also made alternate arrangements for the students who are opting to stay home and pursue online education by bringing dedicated mobile apps including Abyasa and Diksa, along with Doordarshan classes and Youtube channels, based on the student’s accessibility to the technology. As far as the residential schools are concerned, the hostel facilities will be made available anytime between November 2 -23. Priority will be given to the students who don’t have any alternate option for accommodation.

Schools were also provided with grants to acquire equipment including thermo scans or sanitisers for maintaining a safe and clean environment. SOPs from the Medical and Health department and Transport department were also sought and the school SOP will be decided on November 1 after discussing with parent committees.

There are about 60,000 schools including aided, unaided, and private institutions in the state. For students of classes 9-10, the schools will be reopened from November 2, for classes 6-8, it is from November 23, and for students of class 1-5, the school starts on December 14.

In regard to higher education, the state government has decided to open all higher educational institutions, including university colleges and its affiliated colleges across the state from November 2 and classes will take place on all six days of a week. On this context, a new academic calendar for non-professional courses, professional courses, and postgraduate programmes was released. Classes for first-year professional and non-professional UG courses will commence from December 1.

