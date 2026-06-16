AP Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check revised dates

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the holiday schedule for Muharram 2026, changing the date of the general holiday in the state. According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department, the revised date of June 26, 2026, Friday, will now be observed as a General Holiday on account of 10th Muharram (Ashura).

The revised order partially modifies the list of general holidays notified earlier by the department. Under the earlier schedule, June 25, 2026, Thursday, had been declared a holiday for Muharram. The latest notification shifts the holiday by one day to June 26.

The change follows representations based on lunar calendar calculations indicating that 10th Muharram, also called ‘Ashura’, is likely to fall on June 26 this year. Muharram is one of the most significant observances in the Islamic calendar, and the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon.