AP Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check revised dates

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the holiday schedule for Muharram 2026, changing the date of the general holiday in the state. According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department, the revised date of June 26, 2026, Friday, will now be observed as a General Holiday on account of 10th Muharram (Ashura).
The revised order partially modifies the list of general holidays notified earlier by the department. Under the earlier schedule, June 25, 2026, Thursday, had been declared a holiday for Muharram. The latest notification shifts the holiday by one day to June 26.
The change follows representations based on lunar calendar calculations indicating that 10th Muharram, also called ‘Ashura’, is likely to fall on June 26 this year. Muharram is one of the most significant observances in the Islamic calendar, and the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon.
|Holiday
|Earlier Date
|Revised Date
|General Holiday (10th Muharram)
|June 25, 2026 (Thursday)
|June 26, 2026 (Friday)
The revision means that schools, colleges, government offices, and other institutions observing the state holiday calendar will remain closed on June 26 instead of June 25.
Officials said the modification has been made to align the holiday with the expected observance of Ashura. Students, parents, and employees are advised to take note of the revised date while planning academic and official schedules.
The updated holiday notification has been issued by the Andhra Pradesh government and will be applicable across the state for institutions following the notified government holiday calendar.