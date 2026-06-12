Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC teacher recruitment notification to be out in October

Andhra Pradesh School Education Secretary Kona Sashidhar on Thursday announced that the government will issue a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for teacher recruitment in October, with the examination likely to be conducted in December.
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Sashidhar said the recruitment schedule aligns with the government’s job calendar.
“As per the job calendar announced by the government, the mega DSC notification will be issued in October, and an action plan has been prepared to conduct the examinations in December,” he said.
Highlighting the integrity of the DSC 2025 recruitment process, Sashidhar stated that the examination was conducted entirely through a digital system, eliminating any possibility of question paper leakage.
According to the School Education Secretary, only two permanent employees are authorised to upload data into the system, and passwords are regularly changed, leaving no scope for data or question paper leakage.
He further informed that the DSC 2025 merit list was compiled in adherence to rules, with 20 per cent weightage given to TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) marks and 80 per cent to DSC marks. The general merit list compiled on these parameters is available on the official website.
However, Sashidhar clarified that receiving a call letter does not amount to selection, pointing out that horizontal reservation, certificate verification, eligibility scrutiny, and other parameters would determine final recruitment.
For redressing candidates’ grievances, he said a three-tier mechanism has been put in place – beginning with district-level scrutiny, followed by a state-level committee, and finally review at the commissioner level. Through this process, every complaint is verified without bias, he underscored.
Meanwhile, the Secretary for Youth Services and Sports Ajay Jain said appointments under the sports quota in DSC 2025 were made transparently and in accordance with rules.
He said participation or victories in inter-collegiate competitions were not taken into consideration as eligibility criteria for employment.
He added that a 2012 Government Order (GO) had considered inter-collegiate, inter-district, rural sports, women’s sports festivals, and school games federation competitions as eligible for employment consideration.
He also said that 1.2 lakh appointments in ward and village secretariats in 2019, during the erstwhile YSRCP government, had similarly applied the 2012 GO.
Sashidhar asserted that no discrepancy occurred anywhere in the DSC 2025 recruitment process.
The two senior officials’ clarifications came on a day when opposition leader and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy made a series of allegations against DSC 2025, calling it a fraudulent teacher recruitment examination that lacked notification of marks, merit list, and other crucial details.