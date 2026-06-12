Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC teacher recruitment notification to be out in October

Andhra Pradesh School Education Secretary Kona Sashidhar on Thursday announced that the government will issue a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for teacher recruitment in October, with the examination likely to be conducted in December.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Sashidhar said the recruitment schedule aligns with the government’s job calendar.

“As per the job calendar announced by the government, the mega DSC notification will be issued in October, and an action plan has been prepared to conduct the examinations in December,” he said.

Highlighting the integrity of the DSC 2025 recruitment process, Sashidhar stated that the examination was conducted entirely through a digital system, eliminating any possibility of question paper leakage.