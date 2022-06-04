Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today i;e on June 3. The result will be announced at 11 am via press conference. Students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm in offline mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year. The board will release the provisional marksheets on the official website as well as through SMS.
Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent as the exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 and students were assessed based on alternate evaluation criteria.
Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, the result can also be checked offline via SMS or at manabadi website.
The SSC result will be announced via press conference at 11 am today. Post the result declaration, result links will be activated on the official website -
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for Class 1o board exams today. The result will be released in a press conference which will be conducted by Special chief secretary, education, B Rajasekhar will release the SSC results at R&B Office, MG Road.