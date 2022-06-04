scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today

AP SSC 10th Result 2022, Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results Live News: Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year. The board will release the provisional marksheets on the official website as well as through SMS. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 4, 2022 8:12:31 am
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today i;e on June 3. The result will be announced at 11 am via press conference. Students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. 

Read |Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 board result 2022: When and where to check

AP SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm in offline mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year. The board will release the provisional marksheets on the official website as well as through SMS. 

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent as the exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 and students were assessed based on alternate evaluation criteria. 

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Live at www.bse.ap.gov.in

08:12 (IST)04 Jun 2022
AP SSC Class 10 board result: When and where to check

Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, the result can also be checked offline via SMS or at manabadi website.

08:10 (IST)04 Jun 2022
AP 10th Class Results 2022: Result declaration time

The SSC result will be announced via press conference at 11 am today. Post the result declaration, result links will be activated on the official website - 

08:07 (IST)04 Jun 2022
AP 10th Class Results 2022 releasing today

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for Class 1o board exams today. The result will be released in a press conference which will be conducted by Special chief secretary, education, B Rajasekhar will release the SSC results at R&B Office, MG Road.

To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format — Type APSSC<space>registered number and send it to 56300. BSEAP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference. 

