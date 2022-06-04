Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today

AP SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm in offline mode.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today i;e on June 3. The result will be announced at 11 am via press conference. Students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm in offline mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year. The board will release the provisional marksheets on the official website as well as through SMS.

Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent as the exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 and students were assessed based on alternate evaluation criteria.