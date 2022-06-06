scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 6, 2022 8:32:18 am
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release of SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today i.e June 6. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. 

The results were earlier scheduled to be announced on June 4 but the announcement was postponed. As per the revised schedule, the result will be announced on June 6. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result.

B Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, will announce the AP SSC results. Devanand Reddy, Director of Government Examinations, made the announcement. This year’s merit list will not be released because the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/announcing of sectional ranks to students.

Live Blog

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Live at www.bse.ap.gov.in

08:32 (IST)06 Jun 2022
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 to be out today

AP SSC 10th Results 2022: Apart from the official website students can check their results from manabadi.co.in and via SMS. File (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were held at various centres across the state from April 27 to May 9, 2022. This year, approximately 6 lakh people in the state took the exam.  There will be no rank or toppers' list in AP SSC result. In a recent notification, the state government said, “…All the school managements are prohibited to declare/advertise ranks for SSC Public Examinations in any form at any level to protect the interest of students and parents.”

