Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: Result to be declared today

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release of SSC or Class 10 board exam results 2022 today i.e June 6. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The results were earlier scheduled to be announced on June 4 but the announcement was postponed. As per the revised schedule, the result will be announced on June 6. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready as they will need to use the board exam hall ticket number to check AP SSC result.

B Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, will announce the AP SSC results. Devanand Reddy, Director of Government Examinations, made the announcement. This year’s merit list will not be released because the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/announcing of sectional ranks to students.