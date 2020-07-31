Andhra Pradesh likely to reopen schools on Teachers’ Day

AP CM asked to reopen school from September 5 (Representational image) AP CM asked to reopen school from September 5 (Representational image)

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to reopen schools from September 5 across the state. The reopening of the schools coinciding with Teacher’s Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to get ready for reopening of school from September 5. This directive, however, came with a condition, “hopefully the situation will be normal by then”.

He asked the officials to prepare for the launch YSR Vidhya Kanuka on the same day and students will be provided with a kit of a schoolbag, text and notebooks, cloth of three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and belt.

The chief minister said that masks should also be included in the kit and awareness should be created among the students as to how to use the masks.

