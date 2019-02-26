Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams to begin tomorrow, last minute tips and tricks

AP Inter exams: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct the 1st year examinations from Wednesday, February 27. The exams will start from February 27 for class 11 and February 28 for class 12. The timings for both part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

Student’s need to carefully check the exam centre and details are written on the hall ticket in advance. Students have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am and the reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year exams: Last minute tips and tricks

Banned items: Do not carry items such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets in the examination hall. If any such item is found, your exam paper may be cancelled.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end.