Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year exams postponed

Andhra Pradesh government today decided to postponed Intermediate examination scheduled to held on May 5. The state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in an official statement that the decision has been taken after the high court asked them to reconsider the decision. The admit cards of the Inter (first and second years) are already out and over 10 lakh students were expected to appear for the intermediate exams this year.

On Thursday, the Education Minister Suresh had said that there will be no change in the schedule of intermediate examinations which will be held at 1452 centres. Students and Opposition parties have been demanding deferment of the exam.

TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh recently said the lives of lakhs of students were at stake as they would be exposed to the virus during the exams. He asked why the government wants to conduct exams when it has postponed Cabinet meetings in view of the pandemic.