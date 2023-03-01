Andhra Pradesh govt directs medical colleges to tackle ragging cases with an iron hand

The Andhra Pradesh government has directed officials to tackle ragging incidents in medical colleges with an iron hand after the recent incident of a student committing suicide came into light. The medical student was unable to bear the alleged harassment at the hands of seniors.

Aimed at eliminating harassment, state Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said all medical colleges in the state should be alert to this menace, in a review meeting attended by all the principals of government and private medical colleges.

The health minister in a statement on Tuesday said that harassment, in any form should not be exerted on medicos anymore. Anti-ragging committees must be active in colleges and function in their full capacity.

In the event of any ragging incidents arising, the minister instructed that the director of medical education (DME) and health university vice chancellor must directly monitor those incidents, adding that regular updates should be received from college anti-ragging committees.

“Teaching staff must behave in a congenial manner towards students. Some senior professors are exerting undue pressure on post graduate students due to their own parallel clinic businesses,” she observed, and highlighted that these kinds of side businesses must end.

Besides offering quality education, Rajini emphasised the importance of security, calling for stringent measures to safely bring medicos in the society.

Moreover, she instructed all colleges to set up counselling sessions to students, including arranging yoga and meditation to beat pressure.

Advertisement

Likewise, the minister noted that colleges should fix complaint boxes as well as install a public address system to quickly send across any message, along with a surveillance system.

“Every female student should use the Disha app. Accommodation has to be separate for seniors and juniors with different dining schedules, ensuring they don’t have the same meal time.” She ordered officials to make sure that no medical college in the southern state registered a ragging complaint.

Recently, D. Preethi, a 26-year-old medical student from a Warangal medical college had ended her life, unable to bear alleged harassment from seniors.

Advertisement

Besides private medical colleges, AP runs 18 government medical colleges, which also include a couple of dental colleges.