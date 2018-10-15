Andhra Pradesh DED 2nd year result 2018 published at bseap.org

AP D.ED result 2018: Follow the steps written below to access result AP D.ED result 2018: Follow the steps written below to access result

AP D.ED result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh has released the result for the D.El.Ed second year examination held in September 2018. The candidates can visit the official website bseap.org to get their D.El.Ed 2nd Year September 2018 results.

The exam authority has already announced the results of the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education 2016-18) batch and D.Ed Supplementary (Old Syllabus) 2nd year examinations that were held from September 11 to September 18 are released.

AP D.ED result 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP D.ED result 2018 link flashing towards the left side of the page

Step 3: A new link will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number

Step 5: The AP D.ED result 2018 will appear

In case the candidates wish to apply for recounting of marks, then they have to submit their applications along with fee challan directly to the concerned office on or before October 25, 2018. They need to mark each subject for which recounting is required. A copy of the dummy marks memo and a self-addressed envelope with required postal stamps should be enclosed to the application. The results are available on main.bseap.org.

