scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Hours after SC rap, Andhra govt cancels class 10, intermediate exams

Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

By: PTI | Amravati |
Updated: June 24, 2021 8:46:07 pm
Supreme Court, CBSE, CISCE, board examsEarlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.

Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

Read |Won’t allow Class 12 exams unless sure of ‘no fatality’ due to Covid: SC to Andhra govt

He said a high-powered committee would be constituted to assess the marks to be awarded to intermediate students.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The apex court’s observations forced the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to cancel the exams, much to the relief of lakhs of students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement