Andhra Pradesh board to conduct remaining second year intermediate exam on June 3

The exam on Modern Language paper-II/ Geography paper- II will be held on June 3. Representational image/ file The exam on Modern Language paper-II/ Geography paper- II will be held on June 3. Representational image/ file

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP will conduct the last two papers of the intermediate exam on June 3. The examination which was earlier scheduled on March 23 could not be held due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The exams will be conducted for Modern Language paper-II/ Geography paper- II.

The students can appear in the examination from the same centres with the hall tickets issued earlier. “The examination will be conducted in the same examination centres with the same hall tickets from 9 am to 12 pm following the COVID-19 protocols including maintaining physical distance and sanitisation,” the release mentioned.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the intermediate examination has been started, and the results can be expected in June.

The board will conduct the SSC, class 10 examinations in July. Education minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “We are planning to conduct the SSC examinations in July. The dates will be announced taking note of the lockdown restrictions.”

Over 10.17 lakh students applied to appear in the intermediate examinations, with 5.10 lakh for the first year, and 5.17 lakh for the second year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd