Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2019 declared: When and where to check marks

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019: The results of BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examination has been released on May 15, 2019. The students can check the results through the official website- bseap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the SSC Class 10 results are available at examresults.net, manabadi.com and schools9.com. The SSC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019.

LIVE Updates of AP SSC 10th results 2019

The result will also be available via SMS. To get result on text message alert, students need to type ‘SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

Andhra Pradesh BIEAP SSC 10th result 2019: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the official website- bsieap.gov.in, apart from it, it will be available at the private websites- examresults.net, manabadi.com.

The results of Telangana SSC Class 10 examination will be announced on Monday, May 13, 2019. Meanwhile, the results of TS inter examination after revaluation will be announced by May 15, 2019. The board will announce the result on the direction of the High Court.

Last year, over 6.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 94.48 per cent passed. The pass percentage in 2017 was 91.97 per cent and this year too it is expected to go above 90 per cent.

Over 2,800 exam centres were involved in the exam conducting process in 2018 and expected to be similar this year too. Top performing districts of 2018 were – Prakasam, East Godavari and Vishakhapatnam respectively.