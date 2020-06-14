Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate revaluation process begins, how to apply

The students can apply for revaluation till June 22. Representational image/ file The students can apply for revaluation till June 22. Representational image/ file

The Andhra Pradesh Board of intermediate examination (BIEAP) has commenced the revaluation process for the intermediate exam, the result of which was declared on Friday, June 12. The students who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for recounting, re-verification of evaluated answer scripts.

Of the total, 10.17 lakh students who appeared for AP inter exams in 2020, about 4.24 lakh could not clear the exams. A total of 59 per cent of students cleared the intermediate first year exam this year, while 63 per cent students have passed the second year. There is a decline of pass percentage as against last year when 60 per cent cleared first year exam and 72 per cent of students cleared the second year exam.

The number of students passing in the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination is lowest for the past three years.

Candidates applying for recounting have to pay Rs 260 per paper, while for re-verification and to obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheets, have to pay Rs 1,300 per paper.

The online window- bie.ap.gov.in to apply for recounting, re-verification will be closed on June 22. To apply, students need to submit their hall ticket number, date of birth, mobile number, and email id.

The board is likely to conduct the supplementary or improvement exam in July. Like the annual exam, the students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass. Apart from the supplementary exams, students also have an option to apply for reevaluation or recounting of answer scripts.

Meanwhile, Krishna district has emerged as top performing district with 70 per cent of students appearing for the area clearing the board exam. Last year too, Krishna Jilla had got the highest pass percentage, however, this year, there has been a decline of 9 per cent. Last year, the top district had obtained at 81 per cent.

