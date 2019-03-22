Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate results not to be delayed due to LS polls

BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations on the scheduled time in April like every year. “The Lok Sabha elections will not affect the board exam results, the results of the 1st, 2nd year examinations will be declared as scheduled by the end of April,” said an official.

The evaluation process of both the 1st year, 2nd year answer scripts has been started, and the students can expect results by the third or fourth week of April, mentioned the official.

“Around 48,000 teachers have been appointed by the board for the evaluation process. The board has communicated the teachers to submit the answer scripts by the second week and the results are likely to be released by the month end,” the official said.

The students can check the results of 1st year, 2nd year examinations through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at the websites- examresults.ap.nic.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com and goresults.net. Over 10.6 lakh students appeared for the 1st year, 2nd year examinations that was concluded on March 18, 2019.

Passing marks

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail.

Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations.

The 17th Lok Sabha election will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23, 2019.