Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: Inter 1st, 2nd year results time, how to check on mobile

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Manabadi, BIEAP Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Over 10.6 lakh students who had appeared in the intermediate 1st, 2nd year examinations can check the results through the official website bieap.gov.in

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: The results will be available at bieap.gov.in 

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations on April . The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will be available at results.cgg.gov.in,educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

Over 10.6 lakh students appeared for the 1st year, 2nd year examinations that was concluded on March 18, 2019. Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations.

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: Check pass percentage, toppers name, updates 

In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369

BIEAP Inter result on mobile app

Students awaiting results can also check their score via mobile-based applications. While the Telangana government has an official application where results will also be available as alerts, the Andhra Pradesh board also provides the facility to share results on smartphones here's how

BIEAP intermediate result: How many appeared for class 12?

Over 5.17 candidates appeared for the second year or senior intermediate exam which is equivalent to class 12.

BIEAP first year: How many candidates?

In the first year intermediate or junior intermediate exam which is equivalent to class 11,  more than 5.10 lakh candidates appeared and are awaiting result

BIEAP Intermediate result: Time

The intermediate results will be announced by the secretary, BIEAP, B Uday Lakshmi at 11 am at the conference hall, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.

Over 10.2 lakh anticipating result

A total of 10.27 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which more than 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the first year and over 5.17 candidates appeared for second year exam.

BIEAP result: How to check

Candidates can check results by following these steps - 

Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile
Step 2: Type the official website in the address bar
Step 3: Wait for homepage to load
Step 4: Find the link ‘click here for results’, click
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: In the provided fields enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

BIEAP intermediate results: Websites to check

Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

BIEAP to announce results

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh conducted the intermediate first  and second year  (class 11 and class 12) exams in March 2019; results of which are expected today. 

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: The results will be available at bieap.gov.in

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail.

