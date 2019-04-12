Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: Inter 1st, 2nd year results time, how to check on mobile

BIEAP Intermediate results LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the results of 1st, 2nd year examinations on April . The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will be available at results.cgg.gov.in,educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

Over 10.6 lakh students appeared for the 1st year, 2nd year examinations that was concluded on March 18, 2019. Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations.