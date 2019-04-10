Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2019 date: BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year result by April 12

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to declare the results of 1st and, 2nd year examinations on April 12. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results will be available at results.cgg.gov.in, educationandhra.com, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will also release the result of inter exams – 1st and 2nd year this week. Over 10.6 lakh students appeared for the 1st year, 2nd year examinations that was concluded on March 18, 2019.

BIEAP Intermediate results 2019 date and time

As per reports, the BIEAP is likely to declare the results of 1st and, 2nd year examinations on April 12 at 11 am. Last year, the board had declared the result of IPE first and second years on separate dates.

BIEAP Intermediate results 2019: Passing marks

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail.

Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations.

Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

The Andhra Pradesh Borad of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after educational condition of Andhra Pradesh