Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Inter results 2020: Date and time

Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Inter results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP will announce the results of the first year and the second year examination on Friday, June 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm, while it will be available online by 4 pm. “AP education minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a presser and announce inter results at 12.30 pm tomorrow. AP Intermediate exams result would be available on the website bie.ap.gov.in by 4 pm,” a senior official told indianexpress.com.

Over 10.17 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- bieap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

BIEAP Inter results 2020: Passing marks

As per the BIEAP, the percentage of pass marks in each paper is 35. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail.

The exam was scheduled to conclude on March 23, but due to lockdown the last exam on Modern Language paper-II/ Geography was postponed and conducted on June 3.

Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Andhra Pradesh.

