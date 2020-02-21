Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year hall ticket 2020 released: Websites to check

BIEAP AP Intermediate hall ticket 2020: The first year examination will begin from March 4, 2020 BIEAP AP Intermediate hall ticket 2020: The first year examination will begin from March 4, 2020

AP BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the first and second year intermediate hall tickets today. The students appearing for general/ vocational courses examinations can download it from jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

According to the official website, the first year examination will be conducted from March 4 and second year examination will be conducted from March 5, 2020. The practical examination will be conducted from February 1 to February 20, 2020.

The first year exams will conclude on March 21, 2020 and the second year exam will end on March 23, 2020. Ethics and Human Values paper will be held on January 28, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. Environmental Education exam will be conducted on January 30, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm.

IN VIDEO | Board exams 2019: How to focus on studies and avoid distractions?

Intermediate hall tickets 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

Step 2: There will be two links – first year and second year hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the category (general/ vocational) and roll number/ SSC exam number

Step 4: Click on hall ticket

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the scree

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the last academic session, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had declared the results on April 12, 2019 and a total of 72 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd