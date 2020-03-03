Andhra Pradesh BIEAP 1st, 2nd year 2020 Intermediate exam: Check last minute tips and tricks

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year 2020 Intermediate exam: 1st year exam 2020 will begin from March 4, 2020 BIEAP 1st, 2nd year 2020 Intermediate exam: 1st year exam 2020 will begin from March 4, 2020

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year 2020 Intermediate exam: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will conduct the first year and second year examinations from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. While the first year examination will be held from March 4, the second year examination will be conducted from March 5, 2020.

The first year exams will conclude on March 21, 2020 and the second year exam will end on March 23, 2020.

BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Intermediate exam 2020: Check these last-minute tips

Hall ticket: The students need to carry the hall ticket along with ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry this, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last-minute rush.

Positive attitude: Students must stay calm and maintain a positive frame of mind to perform well in the examination. Do not ponder over the leftover topics, just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

For the last academic session, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh had declared the results on April 12, 2019. In the second year, a total of 72 per cent students passed with girls scoring 75 per cent and boys at 68 per cent. In the first year, 60 per cent passed in the intermediate first year exams with 64 per cent girls and boys at 56 per cent.

