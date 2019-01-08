Andhra Pradesh APSBTET Diploma results declared, how to check

APSBTET Diploma results 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Technical Education and Training has announced the results for Diploma examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, apsbtet.net/dipresults. The examination was conducted in the month of October or November.

The exam was conducted for two hours and contained 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 10 state Board of Secondary Education (BSE) syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. There were 60 questions for Physics and 30 questions each for Chemistry and Mathematics.

APSBTET Diploma results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam, apsbtet.net/dipresults

Step 2: Click on the link for APSBTET diploma results.

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.