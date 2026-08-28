AP clears Rs 730 cr Quantum-AI university in Amaravati; courses start this September

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the establishment of dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) university campus in Amaravati. The campus, being described as first of its kind in India, will be set up by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The proposed campus will come up on 8.5 acres with an estimated investment of Rs 730.7 crore over five years. The project is proposed to be fully funded through grant-in-aid from MeitY. It will bring together higher education, research, technology development, skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship, with a focus on emerging deep-tech areas.

The academic and advanced technology skill-development programmes are scheduled to begin from September 2026. These programmes will initially operate from a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while the permanent Amaravati campus is being developed.

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Quantum and AI university: What will students study?

The campus will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes. The academic programmes will cover areas such as Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing.

A major component of the campus will be the Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block. The facility will cover around 1.2 lakh square feet. It is planned to have infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems and high-performance computing. It will also include cleanrooms, nano-fabrication and semiconductor technology facilities, chip-design infrastructure, data centres and space for start-up incubation.

The project is expected to train around 8,250 learners over five years. Of these, about 1,650 learners are expected to be enrolled through formal degree programmes, while another 6,600 will receive skilling and certification programmes. The annual intake is projected to reach around 3,913 learners by the fifth year.

Amaravati Quantum and AI campus: Research and industry focus

The campus is also expected to have an industry and research focus. NIELIT has proposed collaborations with IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions for academic programmes, research and technology development.

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The permanent campus will include smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels and a 500-bed residential facility. Plans also include solar power generation, solar water heating, energy-efficient utilities, electric vehicle charging and scientific waste-management systems.

The initiative is linked to the objectives of the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission. The proposed campus is intended to create a talent and research base in quantum technologies, AI and other deep-tech fields.

The project was first announced in February 2026. At the India AI Impact Summit, NIELIT and the Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU on February 20 to establish the dedicated Quantum and AI university campus in Amaravati. The earlier announcement had outlined programmes in quantum computing, AI and machine learning, quantum communication and cybersecurity, quantum hardware and systems engineering, high-performance computing and AI-quantum convergence research. The latest approval provides details of the proposed campus, investment, infrastructure and phased academic rollout.