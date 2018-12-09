Andhra Pradesh AP SSC exams 2019 date sheet released, syllabus in detail

AP SSC exams 2019: The class 10 date sheet or exam timetable for Andhra Pradesh board has been released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh – bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.
There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.
AP SSC exams 2019: Syllabus in detail
English
Prepositions, Conjunctions, Verb, Adjective, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.
Mathematics
Sets, Polynomials, Real Numbers, Pair of Linear, Quadratic Equations, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.
Science
Physics
Heat, Light- Reflection and Refraction, Magnetism, Electric Current
Chemistry
Acids, Bases, Salts, Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Metallurgy, Carbon and its compounds
Biology
Sexual Reproduction, Genetics, DNA, Evolution
Social Science
History
Partition and Independence, Independence movement, The World Wars, Industrialisation, Trade and Globalization
Geography
Climate of India, Indian Rivers, Agriculture, Water resources, Mineral resources, Power resources
Economics
Indian Economy- Role and sector, Ideas of Development, Production, Employment, Consumer Awareness.