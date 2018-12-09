Andhra Pradesh AP SSC exams 2019 date sheet released, syllabus in detail

AP SSC exams 2019: The class 10 date sheet or exam timetable for Andhra Pradesh board has been released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh – bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

AP SSC exams 2019: Syllabus in detail

English

Prepositions, Conjunctions, Verb, Adjective, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.

Mathematics

Sets, Polynomials, Real Numbers, Pair of Linear, Quadratic Equations, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.

Science

Physics

Heat, Light- Reflection and Refraction, Magnetism, Electric Current

Chemistry

Acids, Bases, Salts, Atomic Structure, Chemical Reactions, Metallurgy, Carbon and its compounds

Biology

Sexual Reproduction, Genetics, DNA, Evolution

Social Science

History

Partition and Independence, Independence movement, The World Wars, Industrialisation, Trade and Globalization

Geography

Climate of India, Indian Rivers, Agriculture, Water resources, Mineral resources, Power resources

Economics

Indian Economy- Role and sector, Ideas of Development, Production, Employment, Consumer Awareness.