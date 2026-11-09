The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held in March 2027. The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC and vocational examinations.

As per the official notification dated November 7, 2026, schools can remit the examination fee without a late fee from November 11 to November 25. Candidates whose fees are not paid within this period will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 50 between November 26 and December 2. The late fee will increase to Rs 200 for payments made between December 3 and December 9, and Rs 500 for payments made from December 10 to December 15.

The Directorate has instructed all heads of schools to first update and verify the details of students appearing for the examinations through their respective UDISE+ logins. After completing the data verification, schools must remit the examination fee through the school login on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

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The examination fee for regular candidates appearing in all subjects or more than three subjects is Rs 125. Students appearing in up to three subjects will have to pay Rs 110. Vocational candidates will have to pay an additional Rs 60 along with the examination fee. Underage students seeking age condonation will be required to pay Rs 300.

AP SSC March 2027 exams: examination fee payment schedule

Payment category Dates Late fee Without late fee November 11–25, 2026 Nil First late fee window November 26–December 2, 2026 Rs 50 Second late fee window December 3–9, 2026 Rs 200 Third late fee window December 10–15, 2026 Rs 500

AP SSC exams 2027: important instructions for schools

The Directorate has clarified that examination fee payments will be accepted only through the school login available on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Payments through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) or bank challans will not be accepted. Heads of schools must use their respective user IDs and passwords to access the fee payment application.

The notification also states that the examination fee payment deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances. School heads have been instructed not to wait until the last date and to complete the payment well in advance to avoid heavy traffic on the website.

If any of the scheduled payment dates is declared a public holiday, the next immediate working day may be considered for payment. Schools are also required to pay the vocational fee along with the examination fee through the same portal, while the age condonation fee for underage students must also be paid online through the BSE Andhra Pradesh website.

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The Directorate has further clarified that schools do not need to submit Manual Nominal Rolls (MNRs) at any level, including the Deputy Educational Officer (DYEO), District Educational Officer (DEO) or the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP).