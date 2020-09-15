Andhra Pradesh AP EAMCET application deadline extended, check details

AP EAMCET will be held between September 17 and September 25. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET 2020: The application deadline for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) has been extended. The candidates can apply by September 15 by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000 through the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The registration process for five other Common Entrance Tests (CETs) were also extended. The application process for Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (AP LawCET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) have also been extended.

“Due to COVID conditions many students could not submit their applications. The conveners and APSCHE are receiving representations from candidates for providing a last chance to submit the applications by paying the late fee as applicable,” the official statement mentioned.

AP CET 2020: Check last dates for application submission

EAMCET: September 15

PGECET: September 23

EdCET: September 25

LAWCET: September 25

PECET: September 25

The EAMCET will be held between September 17 and September 25. AP PGCET will be held on September 26, AP PGECET from September 28 to 30, AP EDCET and AP LawCET will be held on October 1 and APPECET will be taking place from October 2 to 5.

As many as 2,72,720 candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 candidates for AP ICET, and 37,167 have applied for AP ECET. Keeping the student’s health in view, the number of examination slots have been increased to accommodate fewer number of students in each slot.

All examination centres will be sanitised with Sodium Hypochloride after completion of each session, and the centre will also house sanitisers, gloves, face masks and thermal scanners to ensure a safe environment.The Minister assured parents that all safety precautions are in place.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

