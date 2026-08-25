Andhra Pradesh announces special TET for in-service teachers; registrations open

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has announced the conduct of the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers appointed before 2011. Along with the announcement, the authority has started the application process for the special exam from today, August 25, on the designated portal, sptet.apcfss.in.

All the teachers who are currently serving regularly and appointed on minimum time scale in government and local body schools, Andhra Pradesh (AP) residential schools, AP model schools, private aided schools and other government-department schools can apply for the special TET 2026.

The application fee for AP special TET 2026 is fixed at Rs 1,000, and the last date for registration is September 24. Candidates are required to apply before the prescribed deadline ends.