Andhra Pradesh announces special TET for in-service teachers; registrations open

The special TET 2026 will be conducted from October 11 to October 21 in two sessions each day.  The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second session will subsequently be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 25, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Special TET 2026 for in-service teachers(Photo: Screenshot via official website)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has announced the conduct of the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers appointed before 2011. Along with the announcement, the authority has started the application process for the special exam from today, August 25, on the designated portal, sptet.apcfss.in.

All the teachers who are currently serving regularly and appointed on minimum time scale in government and local body schools, Andhra Pradesh (AP) residential schools, AP model schools, private aided schools and other government-department schools can apply for the special TET 2026.

The application fee for AP special TET 2026 is fixed at Rs 1,000, and the last date for registration is September 24. Candidates are required to apply before the prescribed deadline ends.

Story continues below this ad

As per the official information bulletin released on August 24, the special TET 2026 will be conducted from October 11 to October 21 in two sessions each day.  The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second session will subsequently be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The Special TET 2026 exam will contain two papers, namely Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be carried out for regular school teachers of classes I to V, while Paper II will be conducted for those teaching classes VI to VIII.

Special AP TET 2026: Detailed exam schedule

Candidates applying for the exam can check the announced schedule below:

Notification and Information Bulletin release date August 24, 2026
Application process start date August 25, 2026
Last date to register September 24, 2026
Last date to pay application fee September 24, 2026
Mock test date September 25, 2026
Admit card release date From October 5, 2026 
Exam dates October 11 to October 21, 2026 
Release of provisional answer key October 24, 2026
Objection window dates October 25 to November 1, 2026
Final answer key release date November 10, 2026
Display of results November 15, 2026

The introduction of this special TET exam comes after the decision made by the Supreme Court earlier this year. The apex court made TET qualification mandatory for all the teachers seeking to continue in service. Considering difficulties faced by states and serving teachers, the Court extended the deadline for qualifying TET to August 31, 2028. The Court also directed authorities to conduct TET exams periodically, preferably twice a year, so eligible teachers get enough opportunities to qualify.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments