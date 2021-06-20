Andhra Pradesh announces schedule for EAMCET 2021

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced the schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), hitherto known as the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2021.

The notification for EAMCET will be issued on June 24 and the last date for submission of online applications is July 25 without any late fee and up to August 18 with a late fee of Rs 10,000.

Education Minister A Suresh said EAMCET-2021 would be conducted from August 19 to 25. He said other common entrance tests (CETs) for admission into various professional courses were proposed to be conducted in the first and second weeks of September.

The CETs include ECET (lateral entry for diploma holders into engineering courses), ICET (for MBA, MCA), LAWCET, EdCET (for BEd), PECET (for physical education) and PGECET (MTech, MPharma). With the state government yet to take a final call on the conduct of Intermediate annual exams, the CETs had to be delayed this year. Last year, over 2.72 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admissions in Andhra Pradesh based colleges in the stream they had appeared for the exam. AP-based colleges also accept the national entrance exams — NEET and JEE — for medical and engineering admissions, respectively.