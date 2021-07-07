Andhra govt to re-open schools in offline mode from August 15

The Andhra Pradesh government today decided in principle to reopen schools after August 15 across the state. The government has also planned to complete the vaccination process for all teachers in the meantime.

As per the official statement, workbook activities will be conducted for the students from July 15 to August 15. Teachers will correct those workbooks and give appropriate instructions for the children in those books.

The Chief Minister inspected the Oxford English to English, Telugu dictionary, which will be provided to the students under the Vidya Kanuka scheme, and said to check if all the textbooks, bags, uniforms, notebooks, shoes, and belts provided under the scheme are ready for distribution. The minister urged the concerned authorities to be prepared for the implementation of the Vidya Kanuka scheme in August.

Earlier, The Andhra government announced summer vacations for all schools, colleges in the state. The early summer vacation will begin on April 27 and will continue till May 31. The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Andhra government has also cancelled the class 10, 12 board exams and special assessment scheme has been laid out to declare the results.