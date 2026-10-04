Andhra CM calls on IIT alumni to unite for nation-building, signs deal with PanIIT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on IIT graduates to unite for the country, as the southern state and PanIIT inked a plethora of deals, including establishing a PanIIT Amaravati Council.
PanIIT is an alumni network of five lakh IIT graduates.
The chief minister underscored that he needs the creative and innovative ideas and also sometimes disruptive thought process of the IITians.
“For nation-building, all IITians can unite together. We will network together. Wherever you are, think of your country for five minutes or 10 minutes or one hour,” said Naidu, addressing the valedictory session of the two-day PanIIT summit.
“If five lakh brilliant IIT brains are with me, then I can imagine what I can do,” Naidu stressed.
The deals inked by PanIIT and the southern state include setting up 10 industry chairs in Andhra Pradesh varsities, a 100-mentor startup network and others.
The other agreements include-transferring technology from IITs, deep tech policy package and others. Naidu also announced the Amaravati PanIIT Declaration.
The Chief Minister noted that PanIIT Amaravati World Council will be set up in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati and the establishment of a Rs 500-crore PanIIT Amaravati Deep Tech Venture Fund.
Following a meeting with venture capitalists earlier in the day, the CM promised to match their funding to startups in the southern state if they bring capital and mentors.
Naidu said an IIT Research Park will be established in Amaravati and underscored that the premier institutes will mentor state varsities and set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) in each university.
The CM said a student exchange programme will be instituted and announced that AI and entrepreneurship skills will be taught from class 6 onwards in Andhra Pradesh.
Further, Naidu launched five Q-Shiva quantum computers made in Amaravati and released Shrusti processor and a children’s book to kindle interest in quantum computing.
Observing that everybody talks about the Silicon Valley now, the CM emphasised that everybody should talk about the Quantum Valley in Amaravati from tomorrow, adding that the “first” quantum computer will start functioning from the greenfield capital city on February 3, 2027.
Naidu said Indians are capable and “we have to work with consensus,” as he listed out the industrial and technological initiatives of Andhra Pradesh, which encompass a space city, drone city, defence corridor, aerospace corridor and others at various places in the state.
He underlined that the state is planning for semiconductors in a big way in Tirupati and underscored that “we have achieved so many things, we have to achieve many things.”
Further, the CM said a water grid is the missing link in India and proposed the interlinking of Ganga and Cauvery rivers, which should precede by the interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery.