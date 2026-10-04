Andhra CM calls on IIT alumni to unite for nation-building, signs deal with PanIIT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on IIT graduates to unite for the country, as the southern state and PanIIT inked a plethora of deals, including establishing a PanIIT Amaravati Council.

PanIIT is an alumni network of five lakh IIT graduates.

The chief minister underscored that he needs the creative and innovative ideas and also sometimes disruptive thought process of the IITians.

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“For nation-building, all IITians can unite together. We will network together. Wherever you are, think of your country for five minutes or 10 minutes or one hour,” said Naidu, addressing the valedictory session of the two-day PanIIT summit.