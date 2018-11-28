Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year exams 2019 timetable, check here

BIEAP timetable 2019: Andhra Pradesh intermediate level examination date sheet for part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) are released on the Board of intermediate education, the government of Andhra Pradesh’s official website – bieap.gov.in. The datasheet or exam timetable for regular and vocational intermediate courses remains the same. Over 10.6 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam. The datesheet was released by state Minister of HRD, Srinivas Rao and is yet to be uploaded on the official website – bieap.gov.in.

The exams will start from February 27 for class 11 and February 28, 2019 for class 12. The timings for both part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams will be conducted from February 1-20 including Sundays. Some exams are expected to be held early including ethics and human values exam will be conducted on January 28, 2019, environment education on January 30, 2019; both these exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on respective days.

AP Inter 1st year exams time table

February 27, 2019: 2nd Language Paper I

March 1, 2019: English Paper 1

March 5, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany, Civics

March 7, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology, History

March 9, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 12, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music

March 14, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 16, 2019: Modern Language

AP Inter 2nd year exams time table

February 28, 2019: 2nd language

March 2, 2019: English

March 6, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany, Civics

March 8, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology, History

March 11, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 13, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music

March 15, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 18, 2019: Modern Language

AP Inter exams 2019 timetable: how to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bieap.gov.in

Step 2 – On homepage click the link ‘General I and II year time table’

Step 3 – A new window will open. visit the new window.

Step 4 – Download your datesheet and print out

The link will be active once the datesheet it uploaded on the official site. Due to some technical glitch, some students are seeing previous year timetable on the website, candidates are advised to be prudent while checking.