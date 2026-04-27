AP POLYCET 2026 provisional answer keys out, raise objections by April 28

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh (SBTET AP) has released the provisional answer key for AP POLYCET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now download the answer keys for all sets — A, B, C, and D, from the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The answer key has been made available in PDF format, and candidates can access it without the need for login credentials. This allows students to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2026 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in