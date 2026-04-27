AP POLYCET 2026 provisional answer keys out, raise objections by April 28

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in offline mode using OMR sheets. The test was held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state. Candidates can raise objections by April 28 at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 27, 2026 08:17 PM IST
AP Polycet 2026 answer keys outAP POLYCET 2026 Answer Keys (Screengrab of PDF)
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The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh (SBTET AP) has released the provisional answer key for AP POLYCET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now download the answer keys for all sets — A, B, C, and D, from the official website polycetap.ap.gov.in.

The answer key has been made available in PDF format, and candidates can access it without the need for login credentials. This allows students to cross-check their responses and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final results.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2026 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetap.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP POLYCET 2026 candidate portal

Step 3: Select the link for “AP POLYCET 2026 provisional answer key”

Step 4: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Students who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the opportunity to raise objections. The objection window will remain open till April 28, 5 pm.

Candidates can submit their challenges through the official portal or send their objections via email to the board. While raising objections, they must provide specific details including their hall ticket number, question paper set (A, B, C, or D), question number, the suggested correct answer, and valid supporting explanation or proof.

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The AP POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes offered by polytechnic colleges across the state.

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in offline mode using OMR sheets. The test was held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm across various centres in the state.

 

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