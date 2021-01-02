23-year-old overcomes disability to crack CAT 2020, aspires to become entrepreneur

After completing his graduation, he applied for CAT in 2019. Even though he had cracked the entrance exam by scoring 73 percentile, he was not satisfied with his performance and attempted for the exam once again in 2020.

Mumbai-based Anand Rajkumar Mishra has notched up 99.92 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 despite spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that makes it difficult for him to walk without braces.

Mishra, however, did not let it affect his studies. Born in a family of four siblings, all of whom are doctors, the 23-year-old always had an affinity towards trading and finance which motivated him towards a B-school. He aspires to join any of IIM-Ahmedabad, Bangalore, or Calcutta or Delhi University’s Faculty of Management Studies.

“I had joined coaching to crack IIT entrance exam but during that time I used to study books related to finance, billionaires, and biography of successful people. I started developing an interest in trading. However, I studied science as it was considered the right stream for meritorious students,” said Mishra, who studied B.Tech in project management.

After completing his graduation, he applied for CAT in 2019. Even though he had cracked the entrance exam by scoring 73 percentile, he was not satisfied with his performance and attempted for the exam again in 2020. He said he was determined to get admission in one of the IIMs to fulfill his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

“I have studied a lot about alternative investments and realised that this field is underserved in India. There is a vacuum in this space which offers a great opportunity for new businesses,” he said.

To crack the exam this year, Mishra said he focused on mock tests. “Last year, I had focused on bookish knowledge, and this year I focused on mock tests. I had registered for mocks for almost all top vendors. I appeared for over 100 mock tests and each time I analysed my performance and worked on my weak areas. I would recommend this practice style to every aspirant,” he said.

He had expected to score about 99 percentile after reviewing the answer key and is currently seeking coaching for interview rounds at Quoin Academy. His teacher at the academy, Patrick D’Souza, has also cracked CAT 2020 with 99.98 percentile marks. He had got 100 percentile last year as well and has so far attempted CAT 18 times and topped six times.