Super 30 coaching institute to start accepting students from other states

Patna-based Super 30 coaching institute is now planning to expand its business pan-India by next year, as well as go online. However, the institute will retain its selection process.

“In view of growing demand, Super 30, has decided to increase its reach and access. By next year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only. Apart from Bihar, it will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same – through test,” said Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30.

The announcement was made by Kumar while speaking at an interactive session with Vasvi Bharat Ram organised by the FICCI Ladies Oranisation (FLO), the apex body of business women in the country.

In addition to expanding the number of coaching centres across the country, Kumar has also decided to increase the number of students from 30 to 100 in the Bihar centre. “Education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, apart from going beyond Bihar, Super30 also plans to increase the intake of students in Bihar to 100 from the present 30. We also will be going online after taking lessons from the Corona pandemic days when the classes had to be shut for a couple of year,” Kumar added.

He also added that Super 30 will continue working at changing perception of others towards women. “We grooms students from underprivileged sections of society for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with a striking success rate stressed on educating girls as that helps in empowering them and changing perception of others towards women,” he said.