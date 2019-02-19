West Bengal WBCHSE directs students to reach exam hall an hour early

In the wake of reports claiming alleged paper leak in the Madhyamik examination, the West Bengal Council Higher Secondary Examinations has directed students to report an hour before the scheduled time during the higher secondary test. The Uchha Madhyamik exams will begin from February 26.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, WBCHSE President Mahua Das said, “The students have been asked to report at their examination centres an hour before the examination. The council has taken the measures to prevent any sorts of the paper leak or malpractice during the examinations.”

After thorough frisking, the candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall. “There will be mobile detector at around every centre to check students carrying mobile or any electronic gadgets,” mentioned Mahua Das.

The council is also taking precautions in circulating question papers. “The unpacking of question papers will be done in front of the invigilator. The question papers will be distributed to the students 10 minutes before the examinations,” said the official.

This year, over 8 lakh students will appear in the Uchha Madhyamik examinations. “The number of girl students appearing for the Class 12 examinations exceeds by 65,000. Around 8.05 lakh students will appear for the Uchha Madhyamik examinations that will be concluded on March 13,” the official said.

Till now, five persons have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged question paper leak of Madhyamik examinations, a West Bengal CID official said on Monday. The CID had taken up the case after reports of question paper “leak” surfaced from several districts of the state. The official said that all the arrests were made late on Sunday night.

Class 12 students Sahabul Amir and Shahbaz Mondal from Malda and Katwa, respectively, were arrested. Another person, Sajidur Rahman from Hooghly district, was also apprehended during several raids conducted by the probe agency’s sleuths, the IPS officer told PTI.

“Five persons have been arrested in raids conducted Sunday from different parts of West Bengal. Two candidates of Madhyamik examination have also been apprehended. Raids are also being continued to apprehend others involved in the racket,” the CID officer said.